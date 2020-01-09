Berrien police dogs Blek, Maxx and Mika will get their own personal vests in eight to 10 weeks.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Three Berrien County police dogs will soon receive bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization.

The potentially life-saving vests are begin donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., an organization whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs in the United States.

Berrien police dogs Blek, Maxx and Mika will get their own personal vests in eight to 10 weeks. Each vest costs between $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of four to five pounds and has a five-year warranty, according to the sheriff's office.

“This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks,” Sheriff Paul Bailey said. “We are very appreciative of this donation and pleased to have each of our three K9s chosen to receive these protective vests.”

Meet the dogs:

Blek: Blek, pronounced “Blue,” is a German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix. He was born in July 2018 and has been partnered with Deputy Brandon Crosby since November 2019. Blek is trained in explosive detection, firearms detection, tracking, suspect apprehension and handler protection. Blek loves to play tug of war.

Maxx: Maxx is a 5-year-old German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix. He became of member of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department in 2017 and is currently partnered with Deputy Paul Grenon. Maxx is certified in narcotics detection, tracking, suspect apprehension and handler protection. His favorite toy is a tennis ball.

Mika: Mika is a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois. She became a member of the sheriff’s department in 2018 and is currently partnered with Deputy Jason Haskins. Mika is certified in narcotics detection, tracking, suspect apprehension and handler protection. Mika loves to swim and chase chipmunks but hates having her nails trimmed.

Donations to Vested Interest in K9s can be made here.

