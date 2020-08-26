A Baby in a Bundle: Stork chick born at Binder Park Zoo

A healthy chick hatched on July 10.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — We’ve all heard the tale of newborn babies delivered to doorsteps in cloth bundles by flying storks, but it sounds like a couple of storks at Binder Park Zoo won’t have much time for deliveries now that they have a bundle of their own.

The zoo announced Wednesday the birth of a stork chick to first-time-parents Ruthie and Irving, the zoo’s marabou storks.

The two storks have been at Binder Park Zoo for 21 years – since 1999. They have built nests in the past, but this is the first time they have actually produced eggs.

“It’s a mystery why it took them so long to make a family – exciting for sure, but definitely a mystery,” said Kathryn Sippel, curator of collections at the zoo.

Together, Ruthie and Irving constructed a five-foot-wide nest with rocks for Irving to practice sitting on until Ruthie laid eggs, the zoo said in a news release.

Ruthie eventually laid three eggs, which zoo staff switched out with “decoy” eggs while the real ones were transported to the Detroit Zoo for incubation.

“Irving and Ruthie are genetically valuable so we did want to take extra measures to protect the eggs. We also had a little concern about Irving and Ruthie’s lack of experience as parents, so we moved the nest to a secure location at our vet hospital to monitor them by camera,” Sippel said. “As the incubation period neared completion, the eggs were returned to the nest with the storks seemingly none the wiser.”

Of the three eggs, only one was viable and a healthy chick hatched on July 10. The sex of the chick won’t be known until DNA testing is done.

While the new family of three is off exhibit for the rest of the zoo season, Ruthie, Irving and their chick can be seen in real time through the ZooCam. Visitors can expect to see the family on the zoo’s savanna next spring.

