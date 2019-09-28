ROCKFORD, Mich. - The Kent County Health Department said Saturday that two horses in Rockford were underweight because of malnourishment.

According to Steve Kelso with the KCHD, blood and stool samples from the horses did not show any diseases. The owner of the horses has sent them to a boarding facility near Midland, but they will retain ownership.

Kelso said the KCHD assisted in transferring the horses to the boarding facility, which will "help establish better feeding habits and will work to educate the owner on those practices."

The department received a report from a citizen on Thursday, Sept. 19 and sent an animal control officer to the home. The officer determined there was adequate shelter, water and hay at the location.

Investigation into underweight horses

Photos of the animals have been surfacing online through social media.

The homeowner's neighbor Nicole Pierce, took these photos a couple of weeks ago and posted them on Facebook. The horses are visible from Pierce's property line.

She said two of the horses are retired therapy horses from a local therapy horse organization. She says the organization reached out to the homeowner to offer help in caring for the horses but she says the homeowner declined the assistance.

Pierce then contacted Kent County Animal Control to express her concern for the well-being of the horses.

Pierce said to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, "I want to see those horses get the proper care. This has never been about her not being able to care for the horses. It's about feeding them the right food and the right amount of food, consistently. I never wanted this to become a witch hunt. I just want to see those horses get help."

The Cannon Township Office said on Facebook that it was also aware of the issue and asked anyone who has information about neglected or abused animals to contact the Kent County Animal Control at 616-632-7300.

