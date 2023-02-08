How 7 small raccoons ended up inside a Michigan woman's house

"It was crazy," the woman who does not want to be identified told us in a statement. "I wasn't expecting to see that when I checked the camera!"

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's not every day that your RING doorbell alerts you to a guest at your front door at 6:30 a.m. And it's an even more rare occurrence to find a family of raccoons looking into the camera right at you.

A Grand Rapids viewer sent video to 13 ON YOUR SIDE showing seven raccoons climbing up her brick home on Wednesday morning.

The homeowner ended up calling Critter Control to get their help to safely remove the raccoons from her home. She said the technician asked for a copy of the video because people don't believe him when he tells them they can climb bricks.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, it's very common to see raccoons in cities like Grand Rapids.

The raccoons are attracted to food sources and will eat food scraps from the garbage or outdoor pet food.

Occasionally, raccoons will enter homes, attics or garages, if given the opportunity, according to the DNR.

Prevention and control Tips

Remove food sources like pet food and ensure that garbage is securely tucked in an animal-proof container. Put garbage out the morning of garbage pick-up rather than the night before.

Fruits and vegetables in gardens can attract raccoons. Use fencing to protect gardens or individual plants from wildlife. A single or double-strand hot-wire/electric fence may help discourage raccoons from gardens.

If a raccoon gets into an attic, use noise (loud radio, banging pots and pans) or ammonia-soaked rags to scare the raccoon out. Make sure to seal the opening through which the raccoon entered once the raccoon leaves.

To keep raccoons from climbing onto a roof, cut any tree limbs that overhang the roof. Also be sure to cap your chimney to keep raccoons from climbing in your fireplace.

Seal pet doors at night to keep raccoons from entering your house.

Raccoons will sometimes climb into window wells and find themselves unable to climb out. Place a rough board into the well and allow the raccoons to climb out.

Be sure all poultry livestock are in secure locations, especially at night and attempt to place all roosting areas away from fencing as raccoons are often able to reach through most wire fencing.

Removal Tips

In areas where hunting is allowed, raccoons may be taken without a hunting license if they are doing or about to do damage.

In areas where hunting and trapping is not allowed, you may contact a nuisance animal control company.

Contact the Michigan Trappers & Predator Callers to see if they have anyone interested in trapping the raccoon.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to the city of Grand Rapids for tips on removing raccoons but was told to reach out to Kent County Animal Control.

The Kent County Sheriff's office tells us that they will send law enforcement personnel if an animal is threatening injury to a person or your property.

