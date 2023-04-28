West Michigan animal shelters at or near capacity after influx of stray animals

The Kent County Animal Shelter has taken in more than 750 stray dogs and cats since January.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Several West Michigan animal shelters are at or near capacity after taking in a lot of stray animals.

The amount of stray animals at the shelters currently is not typically seen until Summer.

Slower adoptions also means more animals need care.

The Kent County Animal Shelter has taken in more than 750 stray dogs and cats since January.

Currently, they have 116 animals with the majority being dogs and puppies.

Of this amount over 70% arrived as strays.

The shelter's director tells us staff is exhausted having to take care of the influx of animals.

"Animal care in a shelter environment is physically and mentally demanding. You have new animals coming in we're constanly having to learn about. We have animals that have been in care for some time that have been in place and we're trying to find a home for," said Angela Hollinshead, Director, Kent County Animal Shelter.

Harbor Humane Society is reporting it has 76 dogs and 141 cats in foster care or on-site with more being strays and owner surrenders and the Humane Society of West Michigan currently has 130 cats and 91 dogs and continues to get inquiries from people wanting to bring in their pets.

"Even if you have a barrier that prevents you from reclaiming your pet reach out to us and there's a good chance we'll be to find a way to get your pet back to you through resources. In our idea that's really the best place for your pet. With you at home."

Lastly, she recommends people drop off lost pets at the shelter as a last resort as animals who are lost generally aren't far away from home.

"So if your animal gets lost it's usually within a mile or two. If it stays in the neighborhood and the finder puts up fliers and uses next door and gets on Facebook groups, the chance of that animal getting reunited with that family increases significantly."

All three organizations will be offering reduced or free pet adoptions during the May 1 through 15 Bissell Pet Foundation "Empty the Shelters" event.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.