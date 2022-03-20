West Michigan Pet Expo returns March 26-27 with activities for the whole family

The West Michigan Pet Expo returns March 26-27 at the DeltaPlex.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The longest-running and best-attended pet expo in Michigan is returning to Grand Rapids after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

It’s an animal lover’s paradise, with fun and affordable activities for the whole family.

Guests will enjoy more than 50 pet-related vendors and thousands of animal products.

There’s everything from petting zoos, pony rides, a reptile exhibit and the canine stars show featured on "America’s Got Talent."

Local shelters and rescues will also be on-site with some adoptable animals.

“They want to make sure that these pets wind up in fantastic homes, so they're going to make sure that you've got all the tools all the time, and everything that you'll need to be a successful pet owner and give you all that information and maybe things that you weren't quite thinking about going into your adoption experience, too,” said Mac, of "Mac & Shmitty in the Morning" on star 105.7.

The doors open each day at 10 a.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under and kids under the age of 4 get in for free.

