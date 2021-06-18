Winter in June: Snowy owls land at John Ball Zoo

Both Zenon and Khione have injured wings and are therefore not fit to survive in the wild, according to the zoo.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Summer temperatures may be in full swing, but a couple wintery creatures just arrived in Grand Rapids.

John Ball Zoo announced Friday the arrival of two snowy owls – a male named Zenon and a female named Khione. Both owls can now be seen at their new home located in the Forest Realm near the Amur tigers.

Both Zenon and Khione have injured wings and are therefore not fit to survive in the wild, according to the zoo.

Zenon is about eight years old and arrived from a raptor rehabilitation center in the Traverse City area. He has a shoulder injury and cannot fly long distances necessary for survival.

Khione is a three-year-old owl and arrived from a rehabilitator in central Michigan. Her wing was injured in the wild and she is now unable to fly.

The two owls can be told apart based on color, pattern and size. Males like Zenon are more uniformly white and are smaller than females, while females like Khione have a more extensively black, speckled pattern.

According to the zoo, the snowy owl’s conservation status is vulnerable, with about 28,000 mature individuals in the wild. The zoo is hoping for a mating match between Zenon and Khione, as they are recommended for breeding as part of the snowy owl’s Species Survival Plan (SSP).

