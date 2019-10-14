GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a spooky time of year and John Ball Zoo is getting in on the fun with their "Zoo Goes Boo" event, starting on Friday, Oct. 18.

The Zoo will be transformed into the ultimate Halloween destination with decorations, entertainment, costumes, candy, trick-or-treating and special animal encounters.

Zoo Goes Boo runs for two weekends — Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 25-27 — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to wear their best costumes. John Ball Zoo also wants to help the environment, so they're asking that guests bring their own reusable bags for trick-or-treating, or purchase one from the gift shop.

For more information, visit John Ball Zoo's website.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.