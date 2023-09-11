City of Kentwood will provide free fall leaf and brush drop-off service once again

Beginning Oct. 14, residents will be able to bring their fall yard waste to the designated drop-off site for free.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood will provide a free leaf and brush drop-off service to residents this fall.

Starting Oct. 14, residents will be able to drop off loose leaves, brush, sticks, tree limbs, logs and grass clippings at the Kentwood Department of Public Work, 5068 Breton Ave. SE.

The drop-off service is available from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. It is only available to Kentwood residents and proof of residency is required.

If residents bring their yard waste to the site in bags, it must be dumped out and the bags disposed of in the trash.

Materials that won't be accepted include trash, paper and plastic bags, dirt, concrete, asphalt, tires, rocks, stones, construction materials, glass and metal.

The burning of leaves and brush along with the accumulation of debris and leaves on a property or in the right-of-way are prohibited in the city of Kentwood. As a result, the drop-off service is meant to provide residents with a free, easy solution.

“Autumn is busy this time of year, especially with additional yard cleanup created by falling leaves,” said Chad Griffin, Department of Public Works director. “We’re proud to provide our community with this valuable service, which helps residents keep their yards clean and helps us keep roadways and storm drains clear to ensure our infrastructure runs efficiently.”

The drop-off site will be closed Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day and Nov. 23-24 for Thanksgiving.

The service will run through Dec. 2 and reopen in the spring.

