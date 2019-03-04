GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been a grueling three months for an Aquinas college student after being diagnosed with a rare disease. Olivia Satala, 22, was about to enter her final semester at Aquinas College.

"I started getting sick about a week and half before Christmas...I noticed a tingling in my fingertips when I was finishing up finals," said Satala.

After seeing four different doctors Olivia discovered that she had more than just a bad migraine. The college student was diagnosed with Guillam Barre Syndrome.

"It causes breakdown, pain, paralysis, all sorts of nasty stuff and I pretty much had the worst of it," said Satala.

Olivia's pain was so severe that she was paralyzed and bed-ridden for weeks. She began intensive rehab at Mary Free Bed.

"I think often that recovery takes longer than people would like. It happens slower and you do have to have patience and keep working at it," said Liz Hanson a Physical Therapist.

That patience was tested in late February after a tough day of therapy.

"It was a lot harder than I thought," said Satala.

Then out of the blue Olivia's boyfriend of more than two years popped the big question.

"He proposed Feb. 24 here at Mary Free Bed unexpectedly," said Satala.

And suddenly she started making big strides.

"Now she's up walking around; it's great to see her progress," said Satala.

Olivia has finished her therapy at Mary Free Bed. She plans on getting married in the fall of 2020.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.