The most festive time of the year can also be hectic.

And according to Cleveland Clinic’s Susan Albers, PsyD, the holiday season can lend to some mixed up eating habits, leaving us feeling overly hungry and angry – or “hangry”.

She said there are three reasons we can end up becoming ‘hangry’ during the holidays.

“It’s the three ‘B’s’ – being overly busy, we’re incredibly stressed during the holidays; being blue, the holidays are joyous, but they also can bring up a lot of sad feelings; or we feel overly bothered – we have so much going on, that it just feels like too much energy to eat well,” said Dr. Albers.

According to Dr. Albers, our brains love routine and over the holidays we tend to get off our normal schedules, which can set us up for episodes where we’re unexpectedly hungry.

To avoid getting ‘hangry’ while out and about, before leaving the house, be sure to pack some snacks that are high in energy.

Staying hydrated can also help regulate mood.

And no matter how jam-packed our days can be, Dr. Albers said we should make plans to stop, sit down, and eat

She said taking the time to actually savor and enjoy a meal can help reduce overeating.

And don’t just resign yourself to the idea that the holidays are time to pack on a few extra pounds.

Dr. Albers said we tend to have a self-fulfilling prophecy when it comes to holiday weight gain – and it doesn’t have to be that way.

“If you have the mindset that during the holidays you are going to gain weight, it is more likely to happen,” she said. “So this holiday, change your mindset. Instead of thinking about dieting, or avoiding foods, think about just eating them in a mindful way. Doing this can help reduce that struggle and that negotiation that we do with our hunger during the holidays.”

Dr. Albers reminds us to enjoy the holidays and not deprive yourself – instead, pay close attention to hunger signals and only eat when hungry.

