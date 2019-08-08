LOS ANGELES — Bacon lovers, this is the internship for you.
West coast restaurant chain Farmer Boys is looking for one person to spend the day eating and rating bacon-topped items like burgers and salads.
The internship lasts just one eight-hour work day and will pay $1,000.
The restaurant made the announcement on Instagram, which is where interested candidates must apply.
In order to be considered, "bacon-tern" hopefuls must post a photo or video on their personal Instagram account and explain why they would be the best Bacon Intern for Farmer Boys.
Just remember to tag @FarmerBoysFood and use #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in their caption. Postings must be made by Aug. 20.
You must be 18 years or older to enter.
The chosen intern will be announced on Aug. 27.
