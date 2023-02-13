'We get tomorrow': Allendale man who lost leg in December barn explosion finally returns home

Carl Beintema wasn't sure if he would survive after his barn exploded in December. Now, he's finally home after 49 days away and countless surgeries.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Nearly 50 days after a barn explosion nearly killed Carl Beintema, he's finally home.

On Dec. 23, a barn explosion in Allendale critically injured 37-year-old Carl, who was trapped inside the burning barn. He had been welding when an undetected gas leak caused an explosion that blew the doors, siding and roof off the barn.

His wife Ashleigh was inside their home with their two young daughters, Noella and Vivienne, when the explosion happened. She rushed into subzero temperatures and into the burning barn to rescue Carl, who was found with his legs crushed.

The explosion happened during a historic winter storm. Roads were impassable in some areas of West Michigan, and high winds caused drifting and blizzard conditions that made travel treacherous. This slowed down first responders on their way to help Carl.

Several of the Beintemas' neighbors came to help, including Joe Rohloff, who is an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy. He helped pull Carl to safety and applied tourniquets that Sheriff Steve Kemper said saved Carl's life. Rohloff later earned a Lifesaving Award for his actions.

Carl was taken to the hospital for treatment, and he was placed under sedation for about six days.

"Once we got (to the hospital) it was lights out," he said of the experience.

During that time, he was in and out of surgeries, including an operation to amputate his right leg above the knee. He also sustained burns all over his body and several broken bones.

“You realize, you don’t care,” Carl said about losing his leg. “Everything is going to be harder, but every day I am thankful I’m here.”

Carl was later transferred to the Inpatient Rehabilitation Program at Mary Free Bed, where he regained the use of his arms and learned how to navigate life in a wheelchair.

On Friday, Feb. 10, Carl finally returned home. He will now work on recovering through an outpatient program.

For Ashleigh, a third-grade teacher for Allendale Public Schools, she said the stress and difficult decisions were worth it.

"I was just happy just knowing that there is a tomorrow,” she said. “Whether he has two legs or no legs, he is my person.”

