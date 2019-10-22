Comedy, showmanship, and magic. That's what Trino's show is all about. Amaze and Amuse: A Modern Day Magic Show features comedy, magic and audience participation.

Trino will perform a number of magic feats, alongside a special guest. Brynn Cummings is an 8-year-old from Paw Paw. She has been performing magic an ventriloquism for about a year and recently won first in the stage competition at Abbott's Magic Get Together in Colon, Michigan.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids. Tickets range from $10 to $20 each. You can buy them here.

