Comedy, showmanship, and magic. That's what Trino's show is all about. Amaze and Amuse: A Modern Day Magic Show features comedy, magic and audience participation.
Trino will perform a number of magic feats, alongside a special guest. Brynn Cummings is an 8-year-old from Paw Paw. She has been performing magic an ventriloquism for about a year and recently won first in the stage competition at Abbott's Magic Get Together in Colon, Michigan.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids. Tickets range from $10 to $20 each. You can buy them here.
More events featured on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Jim Gaffigan to headline 10th year of Gilda's LaughFest
- Grand Rapids Griffins offer concession discounts at alcohol-free home games
- 'Double Dare' coming to Grand Rapids
- Corgis will take over Riverside Park at the end of the month
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.