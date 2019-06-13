Portage paramedics are providing comfort to southwest Michigan children in traumatic circumstances through stuffed bears, books and blankets.

Cuddle Bears and Joy Bears have been in Pride Care Ambulance’s vans since May 28.

They have always had a stuffed animal in their van, but one of the paramedics, Jessica Knapp loves the book, “Cuddle Bear” and thought it would be “really great to have in [their] trucks so the kids can have a cuddle bear and the book,” Tyler Dunfield, the business development manager and paramedic at Pride Care Ambulance, said.

The Joy Bear was started by a local mother who had a traumatic event happen in her family. The stuffed bear comes with a homemade quilt, providing extra comfort.

Tyler Dunfield

“The kids absolutely love them,” she said.

Pride Care is hosting a fundraiser for Cuddle Bear; so far they have raised 855 dollars of their 2,500 dollar goal. You can donate here.

Each donation of $25 will give the set of the bear and the book to a child in a traumatic situation.

For example, when a child is injured, “it’s a great ice breaker,” Dunfield said.

The paramedics demonstrate on the bear what they need to do to the child in order to help them. “If their leg is hurt, we tell them we’re going to feel mister bear’s leg and ask them if it’s okay to feel theirs,” she said.

The Cuddle Bear and Joy Bear also provide comfort on different levels, whether "they’re the patient or the bystander,” Dunfield said.

So far, The Cuddle Bear is able to provide comfort to 35 children across southwest Michigan thanks to the support from the community, according to Dunfield.

“It makes me smile and very proud to know that people come together,” Dunfield said.

