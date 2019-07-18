GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anyone who does not have air conditioning knows how miserable it can be in hot and humid weather. But there are some simple ways to beat the heat.

Wet yourself down

"One of the methods we use to help cool patients is either to use a damp cloth or something to wet yourself down and then use a fan," Spectrum Health's Trauma Injury Prevention and Outreach Coordinator, Meaghan Crawley said.

You can also try keeping a wet sponge handy and dab your face and neck. The most important and fundamental thing you can do is stay hydrated.

Drink water

"Drink a ton, a ton of water, that's your body's own natural cooling system," Crawley said.

Crawley said it's important to pay attention to your body and be aware of your body's temperature.

Get out of the sun

"If you feel like you're starting to get overheated, get yourself out of the sunshine, get into some shade, get to a cool place if you can," Crawley said.

We also wanted to test out some simple and free life hacks to keep you cool. For example, we stuck lotion in the refrigerator for a little while before putting it on.

"I've heard of some people wearing it and I'm sure it helps you feel better," Crawley said.

We also threw a blanket and a towel in the freezer.

"Might as well go ahead and try it, but I can't say that it'll necessarily lower your core body temperature," Crawley said. "Anything that you think would help, I'd say 'hey give it a try.'"

