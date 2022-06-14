Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience cancelled on opening night

Due to technical difficulties, the exhibition was cancelled Tuesday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The much anticipated Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience left opening night guests disappointed after technical difficulties forced the exhibition to cancel.

Long lines of people leading into the exhibition at DeVos Place were turned away after the video immersion gallery wasn't working properly.

Patrons were offered their money back or the option to exchange their tickets for another night.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gave the following statement about the unexpected, untimely cancellation:

We apologize for any inconvenience our guests experienced at Beyond Van Gogh tonight. All guests have been rescheduled to come on another day. We will be back up and running as quickly as possible.

They hope to have the exhibition ready to go for tomorrow night.

If you have questions or concerns about your ticket and whether or not the exhibition will be open, you can call 1-800-441-0819 or send an email to: Hello@VanGoghGrandRapids.com.

