GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Brewery Vivant is a Grand Rapids favorite, but the brewpub is getting some national love this year. It was nominated for USA Today's Best Brewpub competition.

Brewery Vivant is facing off against 18 other brewpubs around the country. There are a few things that set it apart from the other competitors. Brewery Vivant is the world's first LEED-certified commercial microbrewery and is actually located inside a refurbished funeral home. The atmosphere is perfect for Belgian and French-inspired beers, as the inside almost looks like a Belgian monastery.

Brewery Vivant makes 16 beers, along with seasonal and experimental brews. Their Grand Lager will be featured at Comerica Park this baseball season. Brewery Vivant sources their ingredients locally, for everything from the beer to the meats and cheeses you can order off the menu.

You can vote for Brewery Vivant here. The winners of USA Today's best Brewpub vote will be announced on Friday, March 27.

