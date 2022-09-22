Everyone gets a seat with new programs from Broadway Grand Rapids

Broadway Grand Rapids form new community initiative to make theatre more accessible

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Broadway Grand Rapids has announced a new program that will enhance their mission to be inclusive.

The Broadway Arts Access Program focuses on breaking down the economic, physical and cultural barriers that might prevent would be audience members from attending live theatre.

Meghan Distel, President of Broadway Grand Rapids, says this new initiative goes beyond their Seats for Kids program and reaches out to more members of the community, "The seats for communities the DEIA piece will live under that seats for communities as we raise funds to be able to provide these services and then also create new opportunities as we discover what barriers exist."

The plan includes three different components - Seats for Kids - Seats for Families and Seats for Community.

Seats for Kids is a scholarship fund that provides free tickets to economically disadvantaged children.

Seats for Families is a program that will allow an entire family that is experiencing economic hardships to see a Broadway show.

Seats for the Community is an effort between Broadway Grand Rapids and other community organizations to raise funds to be used for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility efforts.

