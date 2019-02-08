GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting West Michigan this weekend.

They were at the Family Fare on Leonard Avenue NW, near Fuller Avenue, Thursday afternoon. Crowds of families came out to meet them and even Grand Rapids Police officers got the chance to see them.

There are three more stops on the Clydesdale tour this weekend:

Near the Wyoming High School area, on Burlingame Avenue SW Friday at 4 p.m.

At the Meijer on Clyde Park Avenue SW in Wyoming on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Near the Secretary of State Office in Sparta on S State Street Sunday at 12 p.m.

The Budweiser Clydesdales captured the hearts of Americans back in 1933. A hitching team took a promotional tour of the U.S. after Prohibition and even delivered a case of beer to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt at the White House.

The horses are based at a ranch in Missouri.

A couple of years ago, the Clydesdale horse breed was listed as a "vulnerable" species on the Rare Breeds Survival Trust Watchlist. At the time, there were only 5,000 left in the world.

