CALEDONIA, Mich. — Children in foster care don't have a lot of constants in their lives, but one thing that can provide some stability is a stuffed animal. Lavender Life Company sells Xander Bunnies, and for each one the company sells, another is donated to foster children all over the country.

In the past year, the company has sold 17,000 bunnies. Through the "Buy a Bunny, Give a Bunny" campaign, thousands of bunnies have been donated to children in foster care. Owners Vic and Vickie Bennett are getting ready to drive the east coast with 3,000 bunnies for agencies there.

The Bennetts launched the "Buy a Bunny, Give a Bunny" campaign after meeting their grandson, who was adopted from foster care.

