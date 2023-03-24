Let it snow: Cannonsburg Snocross National kicks off this weekend

The best snowmobilers from around the country compete at Cannonsburg Ski Area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — While many may be sick of the snowy forecast, it's just what Cannonsburg Ski area needs this weekend.

For the third year, Cannonsburg will host the "Snocross National" which features the best snowmobilers from around the country.

"It's so nice. You know, it's been able to show off the West Michigan community to all of the racers because they travel from all over. But also just to showcase Cannonsburg Ski Hill. It's like the local ski hill for our community, but the racers are really excited to race on it," said Marketing Director Danielle Musto.

Last year there were more than 2,500 spectators and they're expecting even more for this year's event.

"I know that ticket sales have been better this year. So we're expecting 3,000 plus," said Musto.

And with the big crowd expected, different parking options are being made available.

Overflow parking will be held at West Cannon Baptist Church, which is a mile down the road from the ski area.

On Saturday, additional spots will be available at LMCU Ballpark with shuttle busses going back and forth between the venues continuously.

And Musto says there's something everyone in the family can enjoy this weekend.

"It's a really family-friendly event. So the Snocross staff brings out a bunch of, you know, games for kids and children," said Musto.

Things get started around 10 a.m. Friday.

You can find the full schedule of events on Cannonsburg's website. That's also where you can buy tickets, which are $25 per day or a weekend long pass for $35. Kids 12 and under get in free.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.