GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's time to party! Last Dance Juice Ball is a celebration and a fundraiser all in one. Chef Tommy Fitzgerald is celebrating his 50th birthday in style. This year, proceeds from the Juice Ball will benefit BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Some of the entertainment for the night includes:

Dennie Middleton's classic rock band The Hype

DiscoBrunch

DJ Richard Oxygenn

The 21 and up event is happening on Saturday, Jan. 11, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Eastern Avenue Hall.

You can get your Juice Ball ticket here. They are $40 a pair for the Holiday Promotion, and then general admission is $50 for two tickets.

In the past, Juice Ball themes have included the 80s and western.

RELATED: Juice Ball 2018: Grease Lightning!

RELATED: Boot Scootin' Juice Ball benefits Kitchen Sage

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.