GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

Kick off your shoes, put on your flip-flops and enjoy a free sunshine smoothie from Tropical Smoothie Café on National Flip-Flop Day today.

You can get a free smoothie by just walking into a participating store wearing your flip-flops.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Café on Alpine Avenue is staffing eight extra employees for the rush beginning at 2 p.m. today, according to Emily Minerd, the assisting manager.

“We have people coming in at 1:45 to help prepare for it,” Minerd said.

The event goes until 7 p.m. this evening.

“It gets very busy,” Molly Quinn, the shift leader said. But she’s “excited” for today.



Flip-Flop Day was founded by Tropical Smoothie Café, benefiting Camp Sunshine, a camp in Maine that benefits children with “life threatening illnesses in their families,” Quinn said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.