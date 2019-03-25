GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — J. R. R. Tolkien is known for his work on "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit", books that have sparked a love of fantasy and reading in countless people over the years. March 25, 2019 is National Tolkien Reading Day.

If you want to check out some of his work, or just see if there is anything you would like to read, you can head to the library. Grand Rapids Public Library is getting ready for spring break and looking ahead to the library's future.

A community town hall is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27. It is happening at Grand Rapids main library in downtown from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Participants can share their interests, needs, and ideas for the library's future. You can RSVP here.

During spring break, Mermaid Storytime is happening at multiple library locations.

Tuesday, April 2

Main Library 11:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

West Leonard Branch 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3

Seymour Branch 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 4

Yankee Clipper Branch 11:00 a.m.