Get creative at 'Chalk the Park' in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Share your love of Kentwood parks by getting creative and chalking up the sidewalks during the Chalk the Park event on June 25.

From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. you can decorate your favorite park in Kentwood with chalk drawings on the sidewalks.

This is a completely free event and the City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department will even provide you with the chalk.

Register for the event here and then you can pick up your chalk at City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department offices located at 355 48th St. SE.

The event is designed for all ages, so anyone can participate at one of Kentwood's 15 different parks across the city.

Once your project is finished, you can share it online by posting it to Facebook and tagging the Kentwood Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Or, you can email your completed picture to eRecreation@kentwood.us.

The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department asks that if you plan on participating, that you please register first.

