GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two local businesses are working together to make something new. Soldadera Coffee and City Built Brewing are both in Grand Rapids. The two businesses are known for their beverages, Soldadera for their cold brewed coffee, and City Built for their beer. Now, the two are joining forces to create Soldadera Porter.

On City Built Brewing's website, Soldadera Porter is a Tier 3 brew with the description "sweetened with piloncillo (unrefined Mexican cane sugar) and mexican spice - a touch of lactose for body - 4%".

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.