COOPERSVILLE, Mich. - One of the perks about this time of year is picking up fresh local produce. And one Coopersville girl is using the money she makes from her produce stand to help others.

12-year-old Emma Bingley is the type of girl we could all learn a little something from. She’s kind, ambitious, and most importantly, won’t let anything, or anyone, get in her way. Her stand is full of fresh produce.

“Tomatoes, cucumbers, pickles, onions, garlic, apples, squash, corn, watermelon," Emma said.

It’s a business built on a little trust.

“It’s an honor system if you pull up, the box is on the cart and people can put their money in,” said Tammi Hubert, Emma’s mom.

But it's more about forming friendships.

“Helping people,” Emma said.

It’s her favorite part.

“I say 'do you need help' and then they either say 'no' or 'yes' and then I help them to their car,” Emma said.

“She has some pretty good cognitive impairments, and it’s a good way for her to practice her people skills," Hubert said. "A good way for her to interact and learn about money.”

Emma wanted to earn her own money.

“She wanted to just buy some of her own school supplies, and our church is doing a fundraising school supplies event on Aug. 23, so she wanted to be able to donate to that,” Hubert said.

Along with prices for the produce, there’s a sign on her stand.

“It says please don’t steal, and there’s a camera,” Emma said.

It's a sign she shouldn't have to have.

“She checked the box Monday night, emptied it," Hubert said. "It was broken into sometime between bedtime that night and the following morning.”

The cash was gone.

“She was pretty devastated,” Hubert said.

But she's back to business as usual.

“I have this lock and this metal box with a big bolt in it,” Emma said.

What you can’t take from Emma, is her generous heart.

“It’s been busier than ever the last couple days, and she was able to actually yesterday get a whole backpack filled with school supplies for another child,” Hubert said.

She's determined to carry on a tradition.

“Her grandfather would have a produce stand in his yard every year,” Hubert said.

Making her grandpa proud.

“He passed away in December, and then this year we decided we would continue it on,” Hubert said.

You’ll find Emma out tending to her stand through this fall, and pumpkins are in her future.

She plans to do it all again next year.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM