COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Jedi Master Yoda says, "Do or do not. There is no try." But on Saturday night at Fifth Third Ballpark it was all "I do."

Just before the West Michigan Whitecaps faced Lake County at Star Wars night, a couple got married on the mound that wasn't in a galaxy far, far away.

Their ceremony matched the theme of the night. Their wedding party included stormtroopers, jedis and at least one wookie. Even Han Solo was there, as the officiant for the wedding.

WZZM

This was the first Star Wars wedding to be held at the ballpark. It appeared the "Bride Awakens" when she walked down the aisle to the "Imperial Death March."

You could say there was "A New Hope" for these newlyweds. Congratulations! And may the Force be with them always.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.