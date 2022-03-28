Day Trippin': Downtown Grand Rapids brewery edition

This day trip takes you on the ultimate guide to taste testing in the city.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Downtown Grand Rapids is well known for its art, food, and history – but mainly its beer. Just in the heart of downtown, you can find sixteen unique breweries. Today’s day trip takes you on the ultimate guide to taste testing in the city.

We started our brewery bucket list in the East Hills Neighborhood at Brewery Vivant. Inside the chapel of this former funeral home, the prayers of all the foodies and beer lovers of west Michigan have been answered with European-style beer and food.

"When we opened we didn't have everything together yet. We were behind on so many things. So we opened, had three beers, no food, and didn't take credit cards," stated owner Jason Spaulding, CEO of Brewery Vivant.

But they were shown unwavering support from the start and now they have evolved to a mid-sized brewery packaging 5000 barrels of beer a year. It's flagship beer, Farmhand, is their most popular beer, earning the award of number-one farmhouse beer in the country. You can even get a tour of how these beers are made right on site.

From duck nachos to fried chicken tenders, the next stop on our brewery bucket list takes us back to our roots.

Grand Rapids Brewing Company originally opened in 1893. The brewery was halted during the prohibition period, but now it sits open six blocks from its original location.

Continuing some of the brews from its old location to crafting new ones monthly, this bar will keep you coming back for more.

The next stop on our brewery bucket list has Puerto Rican flavored food, award-winning can art, and tasty brews.

Owner Edwin Collazo says it best: "We are a Puerto Rican inspired brewery as it pertains to our food and a beer-inspired brewery as it pertains to our beer. If people are looking for a unique experience, CityBuilt definitely offers that in spades.

The bar works hard to cultivate a space where cultures collide, with one thing in mind.

"The brewery was never our goal. The goal was to be an example to our community so that they can be an example to those around us," explained Collazo.

They have done exactly that, creating a neighborhood joint where everyone feels at home and welcome.

While we ended here, your day trip can keep going for miles. Sixteen unique breweries are waiting for you in Grand Rapids, ensuring there is something for everyone on this brewery bucket list.

