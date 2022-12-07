Degage Community Christmas store needs donations

The Community Christmas Store is now in its 10th year and isn't just for people experiencing homelessness.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dégagé Degage Ministries is asking the community for help in stocking the annual Heartside Community Christmas Store. The store is being held this year at LaGrave Christian Reformed Church on December 14th. The church is located at 107 LaGrave Avenue, Southeast.

The Community Christmas Store is now in its 10th year and isn't just for people experiencing homelessness. Organizers say it's open to anyone living in the 49503 zip code of Grand Rapids.

Kacey Spencer is the Fund and Event Coordinator for Dégagé Ministries. She says the store gives people a dignified way to buy gifts for their friends and family.

"Whether you're experiencing homelessness or not, I think you have the right and should have the opportunity to be able to shop for your loved ones and do it in a way that you can afford it."

Spencer says the community has already been very generous, but more donations are welcome. Dégagé has a 'wish list' on Amazon with suggested items.

If you would like to shop at the store, you need to register in advance. You can call 616-454-1661 or register in person at Dégagé Ministries.

