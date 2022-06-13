x
Detroit man charged for torture, sexual assault of girlfriend

He was arraigned Sunday on torture, criminal sexual conduct, home invasion, felonious assault and other charges, the Wayne County prosecutor's office said Monday.
DETROIT — A Detroit man has been arrested after his 22-year-old girlfriend was strangled with an extension cord, sexually assaulted and burned with a metal spatula.

He was arraigned Sunday on torture, criminal sexual conduct, home invasion, felonious assault and other charges, the Wayne County prosecutor's office said Monday.

The 23-year-old man is accused of assaulting the woman on June 2 in a home on Detroit's eastside after she refused to give him the passcode to her cellphone.

Gasoline also was poured on the woman's body. She was beaten with a belt and threatened with a drill, the prosecutor's office said.

The woman eventually was able to escape and run to the home of a neighbor who called 911. Her boyfriend was arrested later the same day.

“The alleged horrific torture that our survivor suffered at the hands of the defendant will stop you in your tracks," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a release. “If you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is, there is help for you."

