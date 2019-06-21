GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Summer is finally here and for many people in Michigan, that means starting up projects around the house.

Do-it-yourself projects can sometimes be tedious and daunting work, which is why 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Kristin Mazur got some much needed tips from the experts at Home Repair Services.

Mike Zamarron shared some helpful tips and tricks on how to keep all the rain from getting into your home, as well how to make some of those home projects feel a little easier. One of the biggest tips from Mike included doing your research and taking it slow.

Home Repair Services offers free, hands-on classes every weekend on how to apply, repair, install and just about DIY any projects around the house. Check out the exact class schedule right here.

