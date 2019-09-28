On Saturday, Sept. 28, The Donut Conspiracy invites West Michigan to join in a Harry Potter-themed celebration at their Grandville location. It's a party for Hermione's birthday. There will be 16 Harry Potter themed donuts, including Butterbeer flavored.

The event is happening from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 3819 Rivertown Parkway Avenue, Grandville.

