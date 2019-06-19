GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In 2017, Nathan Wolford was struck by a car while at work and lost both of his legs above the knee.

Now, his future is brighter than ever.

Wolford overcame the odds and regained his mobility so he could get back to some of the things he loves, like drumming. After participating in Hanger Clinic's BAKA Bootcamp, he has mastered walking independently on two microprocessor-controlled, waterproof prosthetic knees.

In April, the 21-year-old walked his first 5K and is back on the drum set, thanks to a special programmable mode that enables him to lock his knee at a specific flexion angle to better allow him to use the kick drum.

However, he hasn't stopped there.

Wolford is invested in giving back to the Hanger Clinic as a certified amputee peer mentor through their AMPOWER program. He is also in his second year in college where he is studying ministry with the goal of becoming a youth pastor.

