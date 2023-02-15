MSU alum plays MSU Fight Song on Duke University Chapel bells

MSU alum and Duke Divinity School student, Mitchell Eithun performed the songs on the university chapel carillon Tuesday.

DURHAM, N.C. — The Duke University Chapel performed the Michigan State Fight Song and Alma Mater in a recital by a MSU alum Tuesday afternoon.

The recital began with the Michigan State Fight Song and concluded with the Alma Mater. The recital also included other songs.

Duke Divinity School student, Mitchell Eithun performed the songs on the chapel's carillon, a percussion instrument that is played using a keyboard-type playing surface that is linked to the chapel's bells.

Eithun graduated received a M.S. in Computational Mathematics, Science and Engineering from Michigan State University.

Eithun also served as the handbell director at the First Presbyterian Church of Holt, located just a few miles south of the Michigan State University campus.

The recital was streamed live on the Duke University Chapel's Facebook page.

Posted by Duke University Chapel on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The tribute to MSU was played on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m., less than 24 hours after a gunman killed three students and injured five other people on Michigan State's campus late Monday night.

The 43-year-old gunman died shortly after midnight on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot, police say.

Duke University is an unofficial rival of Michigan State University, with both schools recognized as having among the best men's basketball programs in the country.

The two schools have faced off several times in the NCAA Tournament, including in 2022, when Duke defeated MSU in the second round.

Michigan State University Deadly Shooting

