GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Changing your lifestyle can be difficult, especially if you're unsure where to start. A few employees at 13 On Your Side are getting help.

For the next six weeks they will take part in a challenge to log the healthy food their eating as well as water intake and activity minutes.

Each week is themed. Week one focuses on setting goals, short term and long term. The three participants are Morning Anchor Kamady Rudd, Managing Editor Katie Sakala and Visual Journalist Doug Grevious. They each have their own set of unique goals. You can follow along with their journeys right here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.