GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every year, East Grand Rapids High School's drama department works to show their skills and connect with the audience through their plays.

On February 6, 7, and 8, students will be performing "Back Cover" by Emily Hageman.

The show is a one hour drama focused on a girl named Madison. She is going through the divorce of her parents and a sudden move to New York City. While she is trying to work through those things, she finds a box of letters in the wall. Those letters tell the story of another teenager, who also hates New York. The two stories become entangled and it will change Madison's life forever.

Performances are on February 6, 7, and 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.

Tickets for the show are $6 for students, $12 for the public. If you want to buy preferred seating, those tickets are $16.

