As we head to the beaches, parks, and cabins in the woods for the summer, one of the things on the packing list is drinks. The guys at Wise Men Distillery hope that this summer, at least one of their spirits makes the cut.

They joined us in studio to share a couple of their favorite drinks for the summer, made with their own spirits, and that you can buy when you visit their tasting room. Their choices: Apple Pie Mule, and Grandpa's Porch.

