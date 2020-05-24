Hundreds flock to Kentwood Community Church's first drive-in services

Volunteers directed cars to park six feet apart and enforced CDC safety guidelines.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — As Michigan starts to relax some of its COVID-19 restrictions, more groups are starting to gather again. In West Michigan, churches like Kentwood Community Church have started offering social-distanced, drive-in services.

"We feel like this is a win-win. We honor what the governor has said. We have honored what the CDC has asked and yet be able to gather believers together," lead pastor, Mick Veach, said.

While in Michigan, houses of worship are exempt from any penalties under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home mandates, many churches had refrained from having in-person services during the past few months.

Kentwood Community Church transitioned to strictly virtual services earlier in the pandemic, using their building to instead host blood drives and provide daycare to families on the frontline, among other things. However, church leaders and attendees were excited to welcome an in-person worship service back into the mix over Memorial Day weekend.

"I’m alone and to be with my church community means the world to me. I’m so thankful," church-goer Shirley De Young said.

The church held two services, one at 10 a.m. and one at 12 p.m. Veach estimates around 200 people attending each service.

Volunteers were on hand to space cars out six feet apart and enforce CDC safety guidelines. The Gaines township supervisor was also in attendance along with a member of the Kent County Sheriff's department.

Veach, along with the worship team, performed on the building's rooftop, and attendees could tune into the service inside their cars using the radio dial, or get some fresh air and listen through the church's speaker system.

"To be able to gather in a group of other people and scripture tells us to do that, there’s something that happens to us and our spirit as we worship God together," Veach said.

The church building itself remained closed and locked to the public. Church-goers said they were excited to eventually get back into the building. However, Veach said he feels the discussion over churches and their leaders have been less prevalent in the pandemic.

"Without going into the political realm, the reality is people’s spiritual and emotional are just as important as their physical... Across the country, pastors have felt left out. Like okay we’ll deal with business leaders, scientists, doctors, but leaders in churches haven’t really been put into the equation," he explained.

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared houses of worship essential, asking the CDC to issue guidance to help them reopen and threatening to "override" governors if places of worship weren't allowed to reopen Memorial Day weekend. However, it's unlikely he has the authority to do so.

Following Trump's announcement, the CDC released new guidelines for communities of faith on how to safely reopen, including recommendations to limit the size of gatherings and consider holding services outdoors or in large, well-ventilated areas.

