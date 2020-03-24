MUSKEGON, Mich. — On March 24, the Church of God in Christ announced that the Right Reverend Nathaniel Wyoming Wells Jr. passed away.

The Reverend was a general board member and prelate of the Michigan Western Jurisdiction. Final arrangements are still being made, and information will be released once it is available.

The church is asking for individuals to keep the Wells family and jurisdiction in their prayers.

Reverend Wells is well known in the Muskegon community where he was awarded the most influential man of the year award in 2003. The Reverend spent decades working both in the church and in affordable housing.

