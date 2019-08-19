GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we head into fall, there is no better time to freshen up your look.

Matt Flora from Matt Flora Hair Studio joined us Monday with his latest makeover recipients, Nancy. Matt says her makeover has been in the making since December.

Matt Flora has Nancy looking brand new with a beautiful silver 'do.

13 OYS

If you'd like to get a hold of Matt, he has 2 locations:

Allegan: 141 Brady Street. Any questions, call them 269-355-1094

Hudsonville: 2874 Port Sheldon Suite B. Any questions, call them 269-355-1094

Check out the studio's website at mfhstudio.com

