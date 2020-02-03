GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health's Butterworth Hospital welcomed 18 newborn babies this Leap Day, Feb. 29.

Among the newest bundles were Kalea Galvan and Sage Loney. Neither baby's due date was on Leap Day, but Kalea's mother, Sara, said that didn't stop the newborn from making her debut.

"My water broke early in the morning and she decided she wanted to be a Leap year baby," Sara Galvan said.

Kalea was born at 7 pounds, 7 ounces, slightly smaller than Sage who was born at 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

"It's kind of cool to think, like we have not like an extra day, but like an extra day with her," Sage's mom Kara said.

The Galvans said they could feel the excitement of the day's deliveries in the air.

"All the nurses and our doctor, everyone was really excited to have a baby come on that day because it’s such a unique and special birthday," Sara said.

Since the girls' actual birthdays will only come every four years, their families each made a plan on how they would celebrate.

"Only have to pay for every four years now essentially, so that's not so bad. Family planning at it’s finest," Sage's father Reed joked, saying the family will likely celebrate her birthday each year on Feb. 28 and have a "big bash" every four years.

The Galvans plan to celebrate Kalea twice, once on Feb. 28, then again on March 1. And every four years they say they'll hold a three-day celebration.

Leap Day only comes around every four years. It takes about 365.25 days for the Earth to make one revolution around the sun. To make up for that extra time, one day is added to the calendar every four years.

The odds of being born on Leap Day are roughly 1 out of every 1,461.

