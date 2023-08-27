2023 'Shake Your Teal Feather' run/walk coming to West Michigan

The event to raise awareness for ovarian cancer returns Sept. 24th.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 11th annual 'Shake Your Teal Feathers' awareness event returns to Grand Rapids on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The event is presented by the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

Run or walk the beautiful trails at Millennium Park while raising awareness of ovarian cancer and celebrate survivors.

There will be fun family friendly activities for the whole family.

Organizers say ovarian cancer is the most lethal reproductive cancer, and that every 23 minutes a person is diagnosed with this disease in the U.S.

There is no early detection or yearly screening test for this type of cancer which is something MIOCA is hoping to change.

Symptoms of ovarian cancer include bloating, abdominal pain and loss of appetite.

