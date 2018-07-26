HASTINGS, Mich. - New moms in Barry County now have a place to comfortably share advice on breastfeeding.

The Hastings Public Library is held the grand opening of its Baby Café Thursday, July 26.

It is supported by the Department of Health and Human Services Maternal Child Health block grant. It provides pregnant and breastfeeding mothers with an environment to learn more about breastfeeding.

There will also be one-on-one help from health professionals.

The Barry County Baby Café is scheduled to meet weekly on the second floor of the Hastings Public Library from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

