GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Gov. Whitmer enacting her stay at home order and announcing on April 2 that K-12 schools will remain closed for the rest of the semester, many families have canceled spring break plans.

Grand Rapids Kids is bringing some of the joy back to this year's spring break by creating a spring break alternative called 616 Spring Break Spirit Week.

The event will take place during the week of what would have been spring break, Monday April 6 through Sunday April 12.

Each day will feature a different theme with different suggestions of things for families to do based on the theme.

Here's how to get involved:

Join the 616 Spring Break Spirit Week event page on Facebook. Do one or more of the suggested theme activities for each day of the week. Post a picture in the group showing off your #616spirit. Enter to win pay-it-forward prizes from businesses.

Monday: Superhero Day

Wear: A cape or costume. If you don't have one tie a scarf or pillowcase around your shoulders.

Do: Let your superhero know your thinking of them by sending them an email

Watch: Pixar's The Incredibles

Make: A super thank you by coloring signs on the sidewalk with chalk or creating window art

Tuesday: Super Silly Day

Wear: Loud colors, over-sized shirts, too-big shoes, or crazy hair

Eat: Foods that don't normally go together like celery and jelly or popcorn and pickles

Do: Put on a silly human circus show

Make: Silly face selfies

Watch: America's Funniest Home Videos

Wednesday: Pajama Day

Wear: Pajamas, robes, slippers

Watch: Anything as long as your in pajamas

Eat: Breakfast for dinner

Make: A fabulous pillow or blanket fort

Do: Grab a flashlight, cuddle up, and read in your pillow fort

Thursday: Sports Day

Wear: Sports jerseys, team shirts, or athleisure

Watch: A classic sports movie like Space Jam or Air Bud

Make: A game that involves catching

Do: Follow instructions from Camp Galileo to create a Minute to Win It challenge with objects around the house

Friday: Beach Day

Wear: Summer clothes or swimwear

Watch: Moana (unless you've seen it too many times. Try The Little Mermaid instead)

Do: Play with water! Try a water relay or extra long bath time

Make: Set up a picnic in your living room

Saturday: Celebrate Family Day

Wear: The same color as the rest of your family and take a picture

Watch: Family home videos

Do: Pull out the family photo album or scroll through family pictures

Make: A family shield or crest. You can use this online program

Play: Family Feud for free online

Sunday: 616 Spirit Day

Wear: Any local pride shirt from your school, city, or local destination

Do: Take a walk or wagon ride around your neighborhood

Make: A list of local places you want to go and local things to do when life goes back to normal

Watch: The Accidentals music video Michigan and Again

For more details and ideas, visit the Grand Rapids Kids 616 Spirit page and their Instagram.

