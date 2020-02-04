GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Gov. Whitmer enacting her stay at home order and announcing on April 2 that K-12 schools will remain closed for the rest of the semester, many families have canceled spring break plans.
Grand Rapids Kids is bringing some of the joy back to this year's spring break by creating a spring break alternative called 616 Spring Break Spirit Week.
The event will take place during the week of what would have been spring break, Monday April 6 through Sunday April 12.
Each day will feature a different theme with different suggestions of things for families to do based on the theme.
Here's how to get involved:
- Join the 616 Spring Break Spirit Week event page on Facebook.
- Do one or more of the suggested theme activities for each day of the week.
- Post a picture in the group showing off your #616spirit.
- Enter to win pay-it-forward prizes from businesses.
Monday: Superhero Day
Wear: A cape or costume. If you don't have one tie a scarf or pillowcase around your shoulders.
Do: Let your superhero know your thinking of them by sending them an email
Watch: Pixar's The Incredibles
Make: A super thank you by coloring signs on the sidewalk with chalk or creating window art
Tuesday: Super Silly Day
Wear: Loud colors, over-sized shirts, too-big shoes, or crazy hair
Eat: Foods that don't normally go together like celery and jelly or popcorn and pickles
Do: Put on a silly human circus show
Make: Silly face selfies
Watch: America's Funniest Home Videos
Wednesday: Pajama Day
Wear: Pajamas, robes, slippers
Watch: Anything as long as your in pajamas
Eat: Breakfast for dinner
Make: A fabulous pillow or blanket fort
Do: Grab a flashlight, cuddle up, and read in your pillow fort
Thursday: Sports Day
Wear: Sports jerseys, team shirts, or athleisure
Watch: A classic sports movie like Space Jam or Air Bud
Make: A game that involves catching
Do: Follow instructions from Camp Galileo to create a Minute to Win It challenge with objects around the house
Friday: Beach Day
Wear: Summer clothes or swimwear
Watch: Moana (unless you've seen it too many times. Try The Little Mermaid instead)
Do: Play with water! Try a water relay or extra long bath time
Make: Set up a picnic in your living room
Saturday: Celebrate Family Day
Wear: The same color as the rest of your family and take a picture
Watch: Family home videos
Do: Pull out the family photo album or scroll through family pictures
Make: A family shield or crest. You can use this online program
Play: Family Feud for free online
Sunday: 616 Spirit Day
Wear: Any local pride shirt from your school, city, or local destination
Do: Take a walk or wagon ride around your neighborhood
Make: A list of local places you want to go and local things to do when life goes back to normal
Watch: The Accidentals music video Michigan and Again
For more details and ideas, visit the Grand Rapids Kids 616 Spirit page and their Instagram.
