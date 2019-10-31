GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monsters are unleashed on Halloween and Cannonsburg Ski Area is recruiting your help to defeat the zombies on their property.

This weekend, you have the chance to hop on Cannonsburg's trailer mount with paintball guns and ride through the woods to hunt zombies.

You can check it out on Friday, Nov. 1 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 6 to 11 p.m.

The zombie hunt takes about 20 minutes and includes 100 paintballs, although you are welcome to buy more.

Anyone ages 5 and up is welcome to participate, but the younger kids might want to choose one of the earlier time slots.

If you book online, tickets are $20 per person and $25 at the door. The express lane will cost you $10 more.

More Halloween headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.