SANDUSKY, Ohio — Easter definitely has a different vibe this year. Although we're not having our traditional family gatherings as everybody continues physical distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus, there are still ways to have fun.

If you're not having an Easter egg hunt at your house, Cedar Point is offering a virtual option that your kids will love.

The park's virtual egg hunt features a picture of the GateKeeper roller coaster with WindSeeker, Wicked Twister and the Giant Wheel in the background (see below). The picture contains 150 eggs, which is in honor of Cedar Point's 150th anniversary season in 2020.

Can you find all of them? See if your kids can help, too!

Did you find all 150?

Now that you solved that one, here's ANOTHER Easter egg challenge from the CP Food Blog Facebook page (it's a bit tougher, too):

Cedar Point, which was originally scheduled to open this year on May 9, has delayed the start of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns. Although no official opening date was given, officials are hopeful to open by "mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible."

Cedar Point has also temporarily suspended all monthly billing for season passholders on payment plans. The billing process will resume once the park opens.

2020 at Cedar Point will feature a new boat ride, multiple new food locations and more. You can see all of the planned additions for this season HERE.

