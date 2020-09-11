D.A. Blodgett: 48 kids in need of homes, especially during pandemic

The agency is hosting a virtual meeting Monday to share more information about becoming a foster or adoptive parent.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — November is National Adoption Month and in honor of that and the growing need for foster and adoptive parents, a West Michigan adoption and family services agency is holding a virtual meeting where inquiring minds can learn more.

D.A. Blodgett - St. John's is hosting a foster care information meeting on Monday, Nov. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on Zoom.

The meeting is the first step in becoming a foster or adoptive parent to a child waiting on the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange's (MARE) website. According to D.A. Blodgett, the meetings happen on the 2nd Mondays of every month.

Back in October, D.A. Blodgett said that there were 48 kids and teens in need of homes, and more so now during the pandemic.

“There are many misconception about adopting older children,” Adoption Program Manager, Joy Engelsman said in the announcement. “One of those misconceptions is how much it costs. But what many don’t know is that if you adopt a child who is three or older through foster care there is no cost. In addition, at DABSJ we accept all families, regardless of marital status, family dynamic or sexual orientation, all families are welcome at DABSJ."

D.A. Blodgett focuses on domestic adoption in the West Michigan community. The agency does not have international or refugee adoption programs.

“Many of the kids who are waiting for a family have experienced some type of trauma or abuse, and now they are dealing with the effects of a global pandemic. These kids need our help now more than ever,” Katy Buck, Director of Communications at DABSJ also said in the announcement. “Being matched with a foster or adoptive family will help these kids experience the childhood they deserve.”

RSVP for the virtual meeting on Monday here. Learn more about D.A. Blodgett - St. John's and the services the agency provides here.

