C’Nai Lange always dreamed of being adopted before she turned 18.

After spending her whole life — 6,567 days to be exact — in foster care, C’Nai’s dream finally came true.

A week before her 18th birthday.

“It’s just the best,” C’Nai said with a smile after her moms, Kathy and Lisa Lange, adopted her Friday in Macomb County Circuit Court. “Without them, I really don’t know where I’d be today.”

“You don’t have to say, 'I aged out of the system,' ” Lisa Lange told her 17-year-old daughter.

Kathy Lange agreed, saying her daughter “has beaten the odds remarkably.”

C'Nai's adoption so close to adulthood isn't the only way she's beating the odds. She is a Wayne State University student studying biology and focusing on premed.

According to a review of multiple studies by The Pew Charitable Trusts, about 20 percent of foster youths who graduate from high school go to college, compared with 60 percent of high school graduates overall.

One reason for C'Nai's success?

Her family.

"I've never had parents before," she said.

C’Nai's birth mother left the hospital without taking her child, and the 17-year-old doesn't know her dad. He's not listed on her birth certificate, Kathy Lange said.

C'Nai's childhood involved bouncing between living with different aunts before, six years ago, she met the Macomb Township couple who would eventually become her adoptive parents.

But after eight months of living with the Langes, an aunt returned to get C'Nai and her then-14-year-old brother. Four years later, things weren't going well, and C'Nai sent the Langes an Instagram message indicating she was in trouble. They still have the texts that they exchanged.